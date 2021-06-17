COTI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.15 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $130.31 million and $19.15 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.