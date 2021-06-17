Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Cousins Properties worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

