Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,141. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,347.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

