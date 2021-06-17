CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $141.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $561.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $86.20 on Thursday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

