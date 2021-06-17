Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $854,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 263,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,756. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

