Crabel Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,629 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,177 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.