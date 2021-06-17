Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 566.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.29. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

