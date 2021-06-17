Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Athene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.28. 12,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

