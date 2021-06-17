Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,922 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 538.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

ALXN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,147. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

