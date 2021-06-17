Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,008 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,088. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

