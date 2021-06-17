Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,694 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

