Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86,267 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATM stock remained flat at $$38.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

