Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,992.48 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

