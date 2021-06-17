Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Down 1%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96.

About Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

