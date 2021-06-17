Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Credicorp worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Credicorp stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 9,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

