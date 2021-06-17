Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Neutral

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.22.

TSE:KEY traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.17. 673,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,410. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.52.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

