Credit Suisse Group Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.70.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,935. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.98 and a 1 year high of C$25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.769305 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.