Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,622 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

