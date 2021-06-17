Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,677 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

