Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

