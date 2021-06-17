Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.