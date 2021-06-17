Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Snap by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,278,279 shares of company stock valued at $198,789,855 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

