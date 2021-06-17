Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $593.52 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $310.10 and a one year high of $597.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.