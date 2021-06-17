Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.