Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

