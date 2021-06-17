Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

SAP opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.77.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.