Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,627 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

