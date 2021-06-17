Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

