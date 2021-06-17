Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

TSE CR traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.62. 756,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.98 million and a P/E ratio of -25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

