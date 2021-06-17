Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $9.71. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 36,261 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

