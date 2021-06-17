Critical Analysis: Adagene (ADAG) and The Competition

Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Adagene to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Adagene alerts:

14.8% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adagene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adagene Competitors 4623 17654 38853 767 2.58

Adagene presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagene is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Adagene Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adagene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 -$42.40 million -5.28 Adagene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Adagene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adagene. Adagene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.