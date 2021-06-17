Critical Analysis: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) versus Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocket Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 12 4 0 2.11 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rocket Companies presently has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.51 $197.95 million $3.19 6.23 UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Summary

Rocket Companies beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

