Critical Comparison: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquidia and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 188.23 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.52 Inari Medical $139.67 million 32.01 $13.79 million $0.27 333.37

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liquidia and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Liquidia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

