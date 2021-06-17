Critical Contrast: Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) versus China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paltalk and China Customer Relations Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 1.80 $1.37 million N/A N/A China Customer Relations Centers $240.32 million 0.48 $24.86 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and China Customer Relations Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Paltalk beats China Customer Relations Centers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services. The company also provides employee leasing outsourcing services to clients. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

