Critical Review: ContextLogic (WISH) and The Competition

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ContextLogic to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.89 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.03

ContextLogic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ContextLogic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1018 3115 60 2.69

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 106.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Summary

ContextLogic peers beat ContextLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

