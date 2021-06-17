Crowns (CWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $719,452.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Crowns has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $719,452.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowns has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $7.29 or 0.00019099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,739 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.