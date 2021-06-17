Crust Shadow Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $11.82 million and $17,604.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.