Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.13 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $348,959.24 and $724.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.