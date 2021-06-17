Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Cap Achieves $52.74

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 724% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 352.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $52.74 and approximately $80,785.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

