Crypton Price Up 31% This Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $759,809.04 and approximately $703.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00059308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,956,006 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.