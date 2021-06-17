CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $185,094.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00222752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

