CryptoTask Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,545.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $480,321.38 and approximately $121,545.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00180251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.31 or 0.00909482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 1.00032934 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,077 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

