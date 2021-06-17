CUE Protocol (CUE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,702.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $61.66 or 0.00161804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $469,681.18 and $6,702.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.