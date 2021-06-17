Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

