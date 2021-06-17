Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 28,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,545. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

