CUTcoin (CUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $442.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $442.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003882 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00057742 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002789 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038255 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00221918 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008021 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00035743 BTC.
About CUTcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “
