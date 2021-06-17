CUTcoin (CUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $442.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $442.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038255 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00221918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00035743 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,411,596 coins and its circulating supply is 139,411,596 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

