CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,245 ($29.33). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.33), with a volume of 112,819 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 140.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,115.69.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

