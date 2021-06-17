CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.04). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.54. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.