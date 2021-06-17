CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.04). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.54. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

