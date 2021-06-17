Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $707.99 or 0.01877147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $660,875.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,698 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

