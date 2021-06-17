Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Cyren shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,344,953 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

