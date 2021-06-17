Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Cyren shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,344,953 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.